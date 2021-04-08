April 8, 2021

WHEN YOU PACK THE COURT YOU’RE ADMITTING IT’S POLITICAL, SO YES: Justice Breyer says expanding the Supreme Court could erode trust.

Of course, some of the Supreme Court’s own behavior looks pretty political. I’m talking to you, Chief Justice Roberts.

Related: Justice Breyer Warns Against Court-Packing: In this he echoes a number of other liberals, including the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Pack the Court and you give people an excuse to ignore its rulings. Ike sent troops to enforce a Supreme Court order once, but how often is that likely to happen?