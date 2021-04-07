April 7, 2021

YIKES: Emails show DeSantis team asked CBS, 60 Minutes to interview Moskowitz — and were told “the deadline has passed.” “Did 60 Minutes go out of its way to concoct the hit piece on Ron DeSantis? New e-mails published by Fox News this morning show that the Florida governor’s team tried to arrange an interview between Sharyn Alfonsi and the Democrat in charge of the state’s emergency response agency, along with the Democratic mayor of Palm Beach County, to explain the Publix partnership. They even offered to make Jared Moskowitz available by Skype or in person.”