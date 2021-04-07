April 7, 2021

EVEN JEN PSAKI REALIZES THIS IDEA WON’T FLY: White House: Americans Not Required to Carry ‘Vaccine Passports.’ “The government is not now, nor will we be supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential. There will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.”

Chalk this up as a small victory for the #Resistance. Now watch that they don’t try to backdoor it via businesses colluding on basically the same thing.