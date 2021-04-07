April 7, 2021

THIS SEEMS RIGHT: “Interesting perspective from my hedge-fund sources who constantly track DC politics for their impact on mkts: They believe Biden and Dems in Congress see the only way to maintain majorities and keep the WH will be to buy it. They have a small window to do that in (this year and next) so they will ram through as much spending as they can. Ignore the filibuster. Crush Joe Manchin. Ignore any semblance of fiscal restraint. Label anything that opposes their agenda as ‘racist.’ Seems plausible listening to Biden.”