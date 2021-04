SAY ANYTHING: Biden Flip-Flops On Georgia Boycott, Refuses To Say The Masters Should Relocate. “On the same day of Biden’s gaslighting, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated that the president and his administration did not call for any businesses to boycott Georgia.”

Ahem: White House Tries to Distance Biden From MLB Decision to Relocate All-Star Game, but We’ve Got the Receipts.