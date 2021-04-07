April 7, 2021

RED-LINING THE GODWIN METER: Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Captain America comic suggests Jordan Peterson is worse than Hitler.

There are hundreds more responses like these. Of course the problem is that these aren’t Peterson’s ideas. He doesn’t tell men they are “secretly great” he tells them almost the opposite. He openly tells them to take responsibility for their lives (starting with cleaning their rooms) and try to accomplish something positive for those around them. What Coates has done here is take that view and pretend it’s indistinguishable from the message coming from a character who, in the comics, is a genuine Nazi and mass murderer.

If you’ve seen the first Captain America movie, which features Red Skull as the villain, you know his goal was to take over the world and supplant Hitler as leader. He would do this by bombing major cities and killing millions of people. That’s what Ta-Nehisi Coates thinks Jordan Peterson is about? Really?