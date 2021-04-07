April 7, 2021
GUN RIGHTS ACTIVISTS EVERYWHERE ARE HAPPY ABOUT THIS: Gun ownership among Black Americans is soaring.
The Hill’s photo editor seems to want to make that seem scary. Nice quote from the estimable Prof. Cottrol, though.
