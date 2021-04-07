«
»

April 7, 2021

GUN RIGHTS ACTIVISTS EVERYWHERE ARE HAPPY ABOUT THIS: Gun ownership among Black Americans is soaring.

The Hill’s photo editor seems to want to make that seem scary. Nice quote from the estimable Prof. Cottrol, though.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:59 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.