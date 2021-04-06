April 6, 2021

AND YOU KNOW THAT THEY WILL: Joy Pullman: If Democrats Will Cry ‘Racist’ No Matter What, Republicans Should Pass Much Stronger Laws. “Everyone knows why Democrats don’t want voters to show ID. It has nothing to do with racism, and everyone knows it. So why are we playing this stupid game?”

Republicans should learn from the left: Bus protesters to CEOs’ homes, disrupt shareholder meetings, picket country clubs they belong to, and otherwise exact a quality-of-life penalty from corporate officials who oppose them.