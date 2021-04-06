«
April 6, 2021

HIS LIES AND HIS USURPATION ARE COSTING AMERICA MORE THAN WE CAN PAY:  Biden’s Lies About Voter Law Cost Georgia The All-Star Game.

How long will you tolerate this?

(And don’t tell me “Sit down John.” Vote for independence now.)

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:02 am
