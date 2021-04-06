April 6, 2021
HIS LIES AND HIS USURPATION ARE COSTING AMERICA MORE THAN WE CAN PAY: Biden’s Lies About Voter Law Cost Georgia The All-Star Game.
How long will you tolerate this?
(And don’t tell me “Sit down John.” Vote for independence now.)
