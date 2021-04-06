April 6, 2021

I’VE BEEN SHOUTING SINCE THE BEGINNING ABOUT THE DIAMOND PRINCESS: Ugly Truth of COVID-19 Lockdowns.[VIDEO.]

Hey at least we know what happens when an sf writer shouts in her blog and nobody listens. I.e. people go careening merrily down a crazy path and let themselves be treated like sheep. Stupid sheep.

I spent an entire year incredibly depressed that the world had gone insane and refused to look at facts. I’m done being depressed. I’m just angry. How long will you tolerate this intolerable governmental intrusion? How long?