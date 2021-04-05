April 5, 2021

WELL, THAT HARSHES THE NARRATIVE: Derek Chauvin Defense Shows Video Clip To Suggest Officer Knelt On George Floyd’s Shoulder—Not His Neck. “Nelson raised the concept of ‘camera perspective bias’ and played two roughly 30-second-long clips of Chauvin’s restraint of Floyd as paramedics were arriving on the scene: a bystander video from teenager Darnella Frazier and the police bodycam footage from former Officer Alexander Kueng. Nelson then highlighted that while it appeared Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck in the video recorded by Frazier, the knee appeared to be on Floyd’s shoulder blade during the same period in the bodycam footage.”