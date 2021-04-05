April 5, 2021

WEIRD THAT SO MANY PEOPLE SEE THE PRESS AS LYING MEMBERS OF THE DEMOCRATS’ PROPAGANDA APPARAT: ‘Intentionally False’: Another Florida Dem Absolutely Shreds ’60 Minutes’ Hit Piece Against Ron DeSantis.

As of this afternoon, yet another Democrat has weighed in on the media-driven controversy surrounding DeSantis and Publix, and it just so happens to be the mayor of the county “60 Minutes” tried to claim was not consulted by DeSantis before the vaccine partnership with Publix was created.

Democrat Dave Kerner, who is the Palm Beach County mayor, ripped the report to shreds, noting that DeSantis had specifically consulted with him and another county official about multiple vaccination distribution options and that they (county officials) “asked to expand the state’s partnership with Publix to Palm Beach County.” Kerner said they also discussed his county’s own plans for vaccination distribution, and that DeSantis was very supportive.

“[60 Minutes] had that information, and they left it out because it kneecaps their narrative,” Kerner stated.

Labeling the report “intentionally false,” Kerner also said that he offered to provide insight to “60 Minutes” for their report but that they weren’t interested.