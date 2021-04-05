April 5, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Mob Rules — No Justice, Know Peace.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: What does the Left get when they cave to the outrage mob?
Answer: Exactly what they wanted all along.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Know we know what’s worse than a crack ho
- Maybe Amazon should look up the meaning of “hubris” in one of those books they still sell
- Come see the anti-Asian racism inherent in the Leftism
Bonus Sanity: A pro-oil children’s book? Oh, Canada!
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.