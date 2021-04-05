April 5, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Mob Rules — No Justice, Know Peace.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What does the Left get when they cave to the outrage mob?

Answer: Exactly what they wanted all along.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Know we know what’s worse than a crack ho

Maybe Amazon should look up the meaning of “hubris” in one of those books they still sell

Come see the anti-Asian racism inherent in the Leftism

Bonus Sanity: A pro-oil children’s book? Oh, Canada!