«
»

April 5, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Mob Rules — No Justice, Know Peace.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What does the Left get when they cave to the outrage mob?

Answer: Exactly what they wanted all along.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Know we know what’s worse than a crack ho
  • Maybe Amazon should look up the meaning of “hubris” in one of those books they still sell
  • Come see the anti-Asian racism inherent in the Leftism

Bonus Sanity: A pro-oil children’s book? Oh, Canada!

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:20 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.