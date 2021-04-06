«
April 6, 2021

SCHOOL DISCIPLINE: The Biden Administration’s czarina of racial equity, Catherine Lhamon, continues to express surprise that students diagnosed with behavioral disabilities are disciplined in school more than students without such disabilities … and that African American students are disciplined more often than other students. But data show that there is a good and obvious reason for this.

I’m figuring the Biden Administration will be reinstating the Obama Administration’s (in my view illegal) school discipline policy any minute now.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 8:17 am