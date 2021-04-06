April 6, 2021

SCHOOL DISCIPLINE: The Biden Administration’s czarina of racial equity, Catherine Lhamon, continues to express surprise that students diagnosed with behavioral disabilities are disciplined in school more than students without such disabilities … and that African American students are disciplined more often than other students. But data show that there is a good and obvious reason for this.

I’m figuring the Biden Administration will be reinstating the Obama Administration’s (in my view illegal) school discipline policy any minute now.