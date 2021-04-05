April 5, 2021

KURT SCHLICHTER: Are Leftists Stupid Or Liars?

It’s a real headscratcher – are these people dumb, or do they think we’re dumb, or is it a little from Column A and a little from Column B?

Take Heidi Heitkamp – and you can take her since she’s not busy, the people of one of the Dakotas having fired her for being a crappy senator. This has-been was on with Bill Maher – his show is where C-list pols go to die – and they were talking about cancel culture and what happened next was illustrative. See, Heitkamp was supposed to be one of those moderate Dems from the Midwest, not some strange-o channeling the table talk in the faculty lounge at Gumbo State. And this alleged moderate then announced that Gina Carano is a Nazi.

Carano’s the MMA lady who was on that stupid kid’s space show playing a character named Puun Xeeeblefrok or some dumb thing. She got kicked off it by Disney because she would not genuflect to the various demigods of the pinko pantheon and probably fails to accept that men can menstruate. Now she’s working with Ben Shapiro’s outfit. I’m sure Ben will be shocked to know that he’s working with a Nazi; frankly, it seems off brand for both of them, but leftists are smart, right?

No. They are dumb, or they are liars who imagine we might fall for it.