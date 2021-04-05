April 5, 2021

ONE YEAR AGO TODAY: ‘This is our Pearl Harbor moment:’ Surgeon General Jerome Adams says coronavirus is defining moment for this generation, claiming this will be ‘the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives’ as death toll is expected to peak next Thursday.

Was Adams implying that fighting the Wuhan coronavirus is the moral equivalent of war? If so, then, to paraphrase Tim Blair in 2019, when AOC and Bernie Sanders were playing the “moral equivalent of war” card to sell her “Green New Deal,” fair enough — nuking Beijing it is, then.

(Via the Covid One Year Ago Twitter account.)