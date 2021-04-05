April 5, 2021

FROM PAM UPHOFF: Doctor Inferno.

Even Superheroes and Super Villains grow old, eventually.

But when a retiree from a nice retirement facility has an encounter with a young scientist of somewhat dubious experimental ethics …who picks William N. Furnace as an unwilling financier of his rejuvenation experiments . . . Doctor Inferno is back!.

And the Department of Superhuman Monitoring and Detention springs into action . . . blaming various odd things on Doctor Inferno . . . when they ought to be looking at other possible causes.

With the help of his old AI (who’s been running without supervision for decade) and couple of kidnapped DSMD agents, a Superhuman who is more Chaotic Good than Evil sets out to save the World, whether it deserves it or not!

A not very serious romp into the Superhero Genre by an established SF/F writer.