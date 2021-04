I’M SORRY I DIDN’T SEE THIS BEFORE: My annual Passover post, with Biden in Pharaoh’s role this year.

Seems fitting. A tyrannical ruler, hell bent on destroying our people (in this case Americans, though honestly, he’s not too hot on Jews. The Junta is studded with anti-Semites. And they definitely need to get onto that “let my people go.” A week ago.