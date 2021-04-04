April 4, 2021
FROM THE PEOPLE WHO BROUGHT YOU RATHERGATE:
● CBS Deceptively Edits Reporter’s Interaction With FL Governor Ron DeSantis. Here’s What He Really Said.
—The Daily Wire, tonight.
● CBS ‘News’ Deletes Tweet Advocating How Companies Can Oppose Georgia Republicans.
● CBS’s Soft Hunter Biden Interview Downgrades Scandals to ‘Rumors,’ Promotes Book.
—NewsBusters, today.
Back in 2017, 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley had this gaslighting moment with blogger/Twitter user Mike Cernovich:
Scott Pelley: How would you describe what you do?
Mike Cernovich: I’m a lawyer, author, documenter, filmmaker, and journalist.
Scott Pelley: And how would you describe your website?
Mike Cernovich: Edgy, controversial content that goes against the dominant narrative.
Scott Pelley: What’s the dominant narrative?
Mike Cernovich: The dominant narrative is that there are good guys and there are bad guys. The good guys are liberals. Everybody on the right is a bad guy. Let’s find a way to make everybody look bad. Let’s tie marginal figures who have no actual influence to anybody we cannot overwrite. That’s the narrative.
Scott Pelley: That’s not a narrative I’m familiar with. Who’s narrative is that?
Whatever gets you through the night, Scott.