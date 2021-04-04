April 4, 2021

I’M SHOCKED, SHOCKED THAT ELIE MYSTAL IS MAKING A HISTORICALLY ILLITERATE ARGUMENT ABOUT RACISM:

It’s certainly possible to make a cogent criticism of blue slips without engaging in baseless race-baiting. Just not, apparently, for Elie Mystal.

Related: Senate Blue Slips and Senate Regular Order. Notice that nobody was charging Democrat Pat Leahy with racism when he was blocking George W. Bush’s appointments: “In June 2001, when Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) ascended to the chairmanship, he said that the panel would move nominees only after both home state senators returned positive slips and once he was satisfied that the White House had consulted each of them.[22] Sollenberger found that this policy was ‘a profound and significant shift from Hatch’s post-Clinton blue-slip policy.’ He also remarked that Leahy permitted Michigan Democratic Senators Carl Levin and Debbie Stabenow to curb processing of ‘all nominations to the Sixth Circuit’; based on this observation, Sollenberger commented that the Chair apparently strengthened the procedure on slips to benefit his partisan views in a manner analogous to Hatch.”

UPDATE: First link was bad before. Fixed now. Sorry!

