April 5, 2021

UH OH: German officials: People under 60 shouldn’t get AstraZeneca booster. “The move was made days after health officials on its recommendation restricted use of the vaccine jointly made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University to those over age 60 due to concerns of rare yet severe cases of blood clots in younger recipients of the drug. . . . Health Minister Jens Spahn said 31 cases of the rare brain clotting had been diagnosed in the country as of Monday with nine of the patients dying as a result. Nearly all were women under age 60.”

