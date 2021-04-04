April 4, 2021

FUTILITARIANISM: That feeling when you have to judge a man who is accused of a crime but who doesn’t appear to be guilty but the elites and the mob want him dead so you decide to kill him anyway because it seems like it will pacify the mob and make the problem go away but then he comes back after three days and 2000 years later 2,300,000,000 people are still worshipping him.

Another Bible story with a lesson and reminder that work outside the religious context, too — and one that our “judges” at all levels need today more than ever. And Happy Easter, everyone!