April 4, 2021

GOYA’S DECEMBER EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH NOW JUST PHONING IT IN: AOC was one of least effective members of Congress: study.

As Jonah Goldberg wrote in his latest G-File, on Matt Gaetz’s various woes, “Readers of this ‘news’letter should be familiar with my view of what ails American politics. We have politicians who think their job is to be pundits and social media trolls. That’s literally why they run for office—not to get things done, but to become famous for complaining about what is being done. They don’t know how to legislate or govern, and they think being concerned with such things is the hallmark of suckers and losers.”

That certainly fits AOC, who’s much more obsessed with scoring sick Twitter burns than crafting actual legislation.