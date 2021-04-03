«
»

April 3, 2021

“TEEN.” “A PERSON WEARING A RED HOODIE.” Teen arrested after videos of attack against Asian couple surface online. “Footage shows a person wearing a red hoodie running up to the couple and swinging at the man as the woman cries out.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:09 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.