April 4, 2021

CHINESE VIRUS CONSEQUENCES: The Death of Density. “The events of 2020 crippled the machinery that undergirds density. Taxpaying workers, revenue-generating shoppers, free-spending tourists—the people and activities that finance the infrastructure, mass transit, and municipal workers—are disappearing. And as they head for the exits, we’re left with an urbanism that’s coarser, less forgiving, more dangerous, more radical, and more expensive.”

Flashback: Coronavirus Lessons on Density, Mass Transit, and Censorship: They Kill.

Related (From Ed):

