April 4, 2021

THE OTHER BERNSTEIN: On this day in 1922, a great American composer and conductor named Bernstein was born. No, not Leonard. Elmer. And no, they’re not related.

Elmer Bernstein wrote the scores for The Ten Commandments (1956), To Kill a Mockingbird (1962), That Great Escape (1963), Animal House (1978), Ghostbusters (1984) and many other movies.

By far the most important to me is the theme for The Magnificent Seven (1960). (If you haven’t seen the movie, you might remember it as the theme music for the Marlboro Man ad campaign of the 1960s).

When I cook, I sometimes play it. I like a little drama with my cooking.