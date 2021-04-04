April 4, 2021

SALENA ZITO: Why Christian voters want more politicians like Donald Trump. “Christians want to support the leader who will have a backbone. And who will stand up for all others to protect religious freedom. That protection is why my family came to the United States.”

The notion that Christianity equals niceness isn’t just wrong, it’s destructive.

Plus: “In the last campaign we heard constantly what a devout Roman Catholic Joe Biden was, right? And then he signs onto removing all restrictions from any state abortion laws and funding Planned Parenthood. There’s a great space between what people are identifying as a man of faith and what his actions are.”

But mean tweets!