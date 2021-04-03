April 3, 2021

WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELLWORLD WHERE TED RALL IS A VOICE OF REASON: The Spy Who Loved Me? Check It Out: Reporters uncritically echo intel agencies’ election claims. Did they learn nothing from the Iraq war?

If your mother says she loves you, check it out, goes an old reporter’s saying. What if the intelligence community says so?

On March 15 the National Intelligence Council declassified an “intelligence community assessment” titled “Foreign Threats to the 2020 Federal Election.” From a journalistic standpoint, the section titled “sources of information” is of interest. It says only that “we considered intelligence reporting and other information made available to the Intelligence Community as of 31 December 2020.”

To put that in layman’s terms: Some of our guys told us stuff. We won’t tell you who or why you should trust them, and we won’t show you any evidence that backs them up. The intelligence community is making a bald appeal to its own authority—an authority of which journalists have good reason to be skeptical.

Organizations like the Central Intelligence Agency have a history of propagating disinformation to media outlets. Their biases are obvious: They exist not to report the truth but to disrupt foreign adversaries and, at least in theory, to further American interests. Formally they answer to the president and are overseen by Congress, but they also protect their parochial interests like all bureaucracies.