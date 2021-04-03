April 3, 2021

I LINKED HIS FIRST PUBLICATION LAST MONTH. THE YOUNG MAN HAS FOLLOW-THROUGH:

FROM SCOTT SLACK: By Three Moons’ Light.

Lieutenant Brown has a simple set of orders: Destroy a buried Karstian anti-orbital laser. If he does, the Strathar fleet he’s vanguard for can take the fight to the Karstian invaders who seized the planet from Strath.

Unfortunately, simple’s not the same as easy on the planet Jotunheim. First, his platoon has to make a long march undetected through the deep wilderness. If they survive, there’s still the hard fight against the military installation ahead. If he fails, the fleet and the invasion are at risk.

A story of The Ares March.