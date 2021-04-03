April 3, 2021

CLASS WARFARE IN AMERICA: The Well-Heeled Professoriate: Socioeconomic Backgrounds Of University Faculty. “If your aspiration is to become a university faculty member some day, here’s a bit of advice: choose your parents wisely. Turns out that university faculty are, on average, 25 times more likely to have had a parent with a PhD than the general population. In addition, those faculty tended to grow up in neighborhoods that had a 24% higher median income than the general public.”

Plus: “The intergenerational trajectories found here are probably not unique to academia. As the authors point out, similar effects have been reported for individuals entering other white-collar careers like law and medicine.”

Gentry class gonna be gentry class.