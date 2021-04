EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY IN THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S “RETURN TO NORMALCY:” Army Combat Fitness Disaster: Units Refusing to Take Test, Medics Bailing.

You can see the test requirements here. I’m 60 and I could pass this test except maybe for the timed two-mile run: I sprint, I don’t run any distance, and I have no idea how long it would take me to run two miles. But did I mention I’m 60?