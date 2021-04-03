April 3, 2021

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Pass the popcorn — WA supreme court unanimously OK’s recall campaign against Seattle’s Socialist council member.

Remember Kshama Sawant? The Socialist politician first made waves eight years ago, just days after her election to Seattle’s city council, by urging Boeing workers to seize the company’s factories for themselves. Sawant later quarterbacked the head-tax proposal that prompted Amazon to leave the city, which the city council later reversed. Sawant spearheaded an effort to cut the police chief’s pay after Chief Carmen Best criticized Sawant’s effort to defund the police department, causing Best to resign in protest. Sawant also led a protest at Mayor Jenny Durkan’s home in favor of defunding the police and protecting the socialists’ seizure of several city blocks in the CHAZ/CHOP, despite Durkan’s home address being protected by a privacy statute.

For those and other reasons, opponents launched a recall effort against Sawant, which she sued to enjoin. Last night, a unanimous 9-0 ruling from the state supreme court approved the recall petition, holding that three of the four allegations listed are factually accurate and good cause for the recall: