April 2, 2021
DOWN THE MEMORY HOLE IN 3..2..1: Suspect who smashed into barrier at US Capitol identified: reports.
The driver who killed a US Capitol cop before he was gunned down by police is a Nation of Islam devotee from Indiana, according to reports and his social media.
Noah Green, 25, who may have been living in Virginia, described himself as a “Follower of Farrakhan” on his Facebook page, in reference to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.
MSNBC’s Jesse Rodriguez is reporting it’s Green as well.
Flashback: Twitter bans Trump, but Iranian ayatollah, Louis Farrakhan, Chinese propagandists still active.