April 2, 2021

DOWN THE MEMORY HOLE IN 3..2..1: Suspect who smashed into barrier at US Capitol identified: reports.

The driver who killed a US Capitol cop before he was gunned down by police is a Nation of Islam devotee from Indiana, according to reports and his social media.

Noah Green, 25, who may have been living in Virginia, described himself as a “Follower of Farrakhan” on his Facebook page, in reference to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.