April 2, 2021

THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP, FOR DEVELOPING MULTIPLE VACCINES A YEAR FASTER THAN EXPERTS THOUGHT POSSIBLE: Moderna Vax Limits Eased.

The FDA will allow 11 doses to be taken from standard Moderna vaccine vials and authorized a new vial with 15 doses.

Also, Moderna said the vaccine can now be kept 24 hours at room temperature after thawing, and doses remain good 12 hours after vials are opened.

We might not even need that AstraZeneca vaccine, according to Anthony Fauci, MD.