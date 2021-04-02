April 2, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Who Had Russia and Ukraine Start WWIII on Their 2021 Bingo Card?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What happens when Ukraine is feeling frisky enough to try and take Crimea back while Russia senses weakness in the White House?

Answer: We don’t want to know, either, but we might be about to find out.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Liberal Naomi Wolfe nails it in her anti-vaccination passport video

Granny Killer Cuomo has it in for minorities, too

Jen Psaki admits a fact, world to end tomorrow?

Bonus Sanity: Maybe we left it in our other jacket.