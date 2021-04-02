April 2, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Who Had Russia and Ukraine Start WWIII on Their 2021 Bingo Card?
Insanity Wrap needs to know: What happens when Ukraine is feeling frisky enough to try and take Crimea back while Russia senses weakness in the White House?
Answer: We don’t want to know, either, but we might be about to find out.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Liberal Naomi Wolfe nails it in her anti-vaccination passport video
- Granny Killer Cuomo has it in for minorities, too
- Jen Psaki admits a fact, world to end tomorrow?
Bonus Sanity: Maybe we left it in our other jacket.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.