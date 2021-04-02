«
April 2, 2021

NEWS YOU CAN USE: 10 Great Defense Loads for the 9 mm. Of course, the main virtue of a better load is that your aim can be a little bit worse. Pretty much any bullet will do the job if you hit a vital spot squarely.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:00 pm
