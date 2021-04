NO VACCINE IS PERFECT: Over 100 Fully Vaccinated People in Washington State Test Positive for COVID-19. “Eight of the patients required hospitalization and two, both over 80 years old with underlying health issues, died. All contracted the virus more than two weeks after being fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated refers to people receiving both doses of the vaccines produced by Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech. A third option, from Johnson & Johnson, is a single dose.”