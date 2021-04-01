April 1, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Apple’s Siri Digital Assistant Goes Woke.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Remember when a female-sounding voice was described as “female” and it wasn’t a big deal?

Answer: Maybe we can finish reminiscing over it at the re-education camp.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

DOCTOR Jill Biden needs to brush up on her Spanish

Japan went from building the fuel-efficient cars that Americans couldn’t 50 years ago, to reporting on the border crisis that the American press won’t right now

The Left couldn’t ignore Trump if they tried (and we have the proof)

Bonus Sanity: A big win for liberty against Ralph Northam in Virginia.