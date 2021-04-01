«
April 1, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Apple’s Siri Digital Assistant Goes Woke.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Remember when a female-sounding voice was described as “female” and it wasn’t a big deal?

Answer: Maybe we can finish reminiscing over it at the re-education camp.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • DOCTOR Jill Biden needs to brush up on her Spanish
  • Japan went from building the fuel-efficient cars that Americans couldn’t 50 years ago, to reporting on the border crisis that the American press won’t right now
  • The Left couldn’t ignore Trump if they tried (and we have the proof)

Bonus Sanity: A big win for liberty against Ralph Northam in Virginia.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:31 pm
