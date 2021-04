FACEBOOK REMOVES TRUMP INTERVIEW WITH DAUGHTER-IN-LAW, CITING CONTENT POLICY.

Except, arguably, during times of war, censors are rarely the good guys. However, the left’s organizing principle for the last 120 years has been “the moral equivalent of war,” so of course Facebook officials feel like they’re good guys here.

