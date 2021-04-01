April 1, 2021

SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, ONE YEAR AGO: “There is widespread, ongoing transmission of novel coronavirus in the United States and worldwide. If you have traveled in the past 14 days, please monitor your health, stay home as much as possible, and wear a mask while in public.”

While vaccines are rolling out quickly (I had my second shot earlier this week), that still sounds like pretty good advice, today. So why are Pelosi and the Biden administration rejecting it at the border? Dems block Miller-Meeks’ bill to test illegal immigrants for COVID.

Perhaps such testing is superfluous because of how woke the virus is:

● Shot: No evidence migrants at border significantly spreading virus.

—AP, March 10th, 2021.

● Chaser: Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US.

—AP, July 1st, 2020.

● Hangover: Trump campaign rallies led to more than 30,000 coronavirus cases, Stanford researchers say.

—CNBC, October 31st, 2020.

● The D.T.s: