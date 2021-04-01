April 1, 2021

#JOURNALISM: “No mention of the perps race in the headline. That is weirdly the most obvious clue to their race nowadays. #JouralismDiesInWokeness.”

There isn’t even an attacker in the headline. The only human beings in the headline are the “authorities” and the “Asian American woman.” The evildoer disappears. There’s no attacker, only an “attack.” But if there are hate crime charges, then the human mind is all important. “Attack” stresses the outward action. “Hate” requires a hater. There is a shadow of a person in the word “hate,” the gesture at a mind.

But this person is depersonalized — depersonalized because he is black. If a white man had stomped on an old Asian-American lady, he’d get full recognition in the headline. Is that racist?