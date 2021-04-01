«

April 1, 2021

WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW: Researchers demonstrate first human use of high-bandwidth wireless brain-computer interface.

Permutation City, moving from fiction to nonfiction. It’s great as fiction . . .

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 pm
