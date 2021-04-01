April 1, 2021
WELL, THAT HARSHES THE NARRATIVE: Income Inequality In America Is Lower Than It Was 50 Years Ago.
Related: US Household Incomes Increased More in 2018 Than in the Previous 20 Years—Combined.
Democrats have a plan to fix that, though.
