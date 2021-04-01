April 1, 2021

COWARDS, CROOKS OR COMPROMISED: That’s the question asked by The American Thinker’s Andrew W. Coy. I’m not sure if any of those three descriptors applies. That said, the Supreme Court remains in Alexander Hamilton’s famous formulation “the least dangerous branch” of the federal government.

Yet, it also remains the only one that can declare acts of either of the other two unconstitutional and thereby illegal. So why has the five-member conservative majority on the present Supreme Court so resolutely refused to accept any cases having to do with the 2020 presidential election and claims that it was rife with fraud? Coy is anything but in making his assessment clear.