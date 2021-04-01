April 1, 2021
RICHARD FERNANDEZ: They don’t seem to be afraid. “Outside the NYT and Wapo bubble, which sees Biden as a sign that ‘America’s back,’ hostile powers seem to demonstrate by their actions that they don’t anticipate much resistance.”
