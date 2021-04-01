April 1, 2021

INDUBITABLY. Vaccine passports are white supremacist. “This does not require a long explanation, so let’s get straight to the point: poor people are much less likely to be vaccinated than higher-income persons, such as in these states. But racial demographics are not spread evenly across income deciles. . . . Intent has nothing to do with systemic racism. The fact is that, ‘Black and Latino people are far more likely to live in poverty than white people, and despite having died at higher rates throughout the pandemic, they are receiving fewer vaccines than white people.’ That’s the metric that matters.”

Inescapably, a reliance on vaccine passports means that poor and minority people will be disproportionately barred from the places that require them.