April 1, 2021

NEVER TOO WOKE: ‘Obama Is Another Oppressor’: Immigration Activists Protest School Name Change. “I will not be part of renaming a school after someone who did not and does not represent the undocumented community.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:41 am
