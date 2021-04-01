«
April 1, 2021

ELON MUSK IS ALREADY DOING THIS AND WITHOUT ADDING ANYTHING TO THE DEBT OR INCREASING TAXES: Biden plans to connect every American to broadband in new infrastructure package. “ The long-awaited infrastructure and jobs package contains funding for broadband expansion, semiconductor manufacturing, and slew of other interests like public transportation and helping consumers purchase electric vehicles. On a call with reporters Tuesday, an administration official said that the package would be paid for by changes to the corporate tax rate.”

Spoiler: No, it won’t be.

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:35 am
