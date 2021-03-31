March 31, 2021

DEMOCRAT DROPS ATTEMPT TO OVERTURN IOWA CONGRESSIONAL ELECTION:

Rita Hart said Wednesday that she is dropping her effort to overturn the results of her election loss in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, saying the effort to contest the race had become too “toxic.”

Her decision means Democrats will no longer be able to try to oust Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the Republican who won the race by six votes and who has been serving since Jan. 3 — albeit in what Democrats insisted was a provisional status.

Ms. Hart’s challenge had become a serious distraction for Democrats on Capitol Hill, pitting Speaker Nancy Pelosi against more moderate members of her caucus, who said they couldn’t see overturning the results of an election after complaining so loudly when former President Donald Trump attempted the same thing.