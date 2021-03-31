March 31, 2021

WARP FACTOR… POINT NINE-NINE-NINE? New Warp Drive Model Requires No ‘Exotic Matter,’ Scientists Say We Can Build It. “Unlike the Alcubierre and White designs, the APL team’s proposal requires no exotic matter to power the vehicle, but there is one catch. According to the researchers, the physical nature of the new design means it is constrained by Newtonian physics. In short, while their drive concept is indeed designed to transport humans across the galaxy and needs no exotic matter to fuel its journey, it is not capable of breaking the speed of light.”

That’s a bummer.